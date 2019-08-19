NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Columbia Police were searching for a missing runaway teen Monday morning.
At 10:30AM Monday the police department reported via a Facebook post that the boy was located, but did not detail anything further.
Investigators say 17-year-old Kevin Zachary Ferguson was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with the words "I'd rather be up North" with black jogging pants and gray Nike shoes. He was last seen in the Nottingham Drive area.
Ferguson is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall weighing 135 pounds.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ferguson, contact Columbia Police Department dispatch at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.
