COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Columbia Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old.
According to police, Paris Alexandria Bryanton was last seen on Dec.17, 2021, in the area of Willow St. in Columbia.
Paris was last seen wearing blue jeans and a jacket. She is 5’ 2”, weighs 170 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.
According to police, Paris was last seen driving her 2010 dark blue Infinity G35 and could still be in that vehicle.
Anyone with any additional information on this incident is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or the Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email at SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com.
