COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Columbia Police are actively searching for man wanted for attempted first degree murder after an incident earlier Sunday afternoon.
Police were dispatched to a shooting around 12:45 pm Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Warwick Avenue and North James Campbell Blvd.
The investigation suggests that thirty-one-year-old Quortez Deshawn Duncan was in an altercation with a twenty-seven-year-old male in which Duncan fired multiple shots into the vehicle the male was driving.
The Columbia Police have obtained warrants on Duncan for attempted first degree murder.
Duncan is 6'3" and weighs around 300lbs.
The male driver was not hurt in this incident.
Any person with additional information that may assist in this or any other investigation is encouraged to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com
