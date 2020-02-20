Police lights generic

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Two people were airlifted after a crash that killed two horses in Columbia overnight and now police are looking for the horses' owner. 

Police tell us they responded to Bear Creek Pike near Tuckaway Lane around 12:10 a.m. for a car crash. Officers learned that two horses were in the roadway and were hit and killed by a vehicle. 

The driver and passenger of the car suffered injuries in the crash and were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Their current conditions are not known. 

Officials say they are hoping to find out where and who the horses belonged to. If you have any information on the incident you're asked to call 931-388-2727 or email safetips@columbiatn.com

This story is still developing. Stay with News4 for updates on-air and online.

 

