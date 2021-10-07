Columbia PD: 1 injured after shooting this morning

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - A verbal argument in Columbia is believed to be the motive for the shooting on Thursday morning, police said.
Officers were called to a shooting in 900 Block of Woodland Street around 8:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck.
Authorities rushed the unidentified man to a nearby medical facility. His condition was unknown at this time.
Two people were arguing when police said they started shooting before both left the area.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Columbia Police Department at 931-388-2727.
