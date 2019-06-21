COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Police in Columbia have located a 16-year-old runaway girl who they say left her home Thursday without her parents permission.
Aurora Lynn-Marie Brenner was seen in the area of Double Branch Road wearing a white tank top and pink shorts before she was reported missing.
Authorities say Brenner was found safe around 9:30 a.m. Friday.
