MAURY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder shared on Facebook his disappointment with the state after hearing that COVID-19 vaccines ran out this morning in under two hours.
Today, residents 75-years and older were able to get their COVID-19 vaccines.
As well as the residents, the city was also still providing those in 1(a)(1) and 1(a)(2) status, per the Tennessee Department of Health.
The Tennessee Department of Health put out the following:
First come first serve. Socially distant line to form at the door and register upon walk-in. There will be a limit to how many people come in at once. If you are 75 or older, you can have a representative stand in line.
The mayor stated that "we must do better as a state and start tackling these issues more seriously and efficiently in order to achieve the result our communities so desperately need in combatting this virus."
