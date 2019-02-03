COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The man at the center of an ongoing manhunt in Columbia was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Top 10 Most Wanted on Sunday night.
The search for 47-year-old Jamal Jamel Gardner began late Saturday night after police say he attacked his girlfriend at her home, shot at officers during a traffic stop, and then managed to get away as they closed in around his home.
"Pretty scary," Phillip Brooks, a neighbor said.
Brooks remembers his uncle running in to make sure he was alright. It's unlike anything he's ever experienced.
"After a while, I just stayed away from the windows. I was still a little anxious and nervous, but I felt pretty calm towards the ending because I knew everyone had it under control," Brooks said.
Broken windows and shattered glass gave an idea of what happened.
Brooks didn't expect to see bullet holes in his truck.
He said patrol cars and a SWAT van stayed in the neighborhood for hours.
"And when they thought he was in the house, they were saying his name," Brooks said.
Brooks told News4 Gardner was trying to fix up the house on W. 13th Street. Police said he owns that property.
"I never thought about him doing something like that. This is usually a quiet street," Brooks said.
Neighbors on that quiet street are now speaking up to make sure their concerns are heard.
"Hope they catch him. Hope he ain't around here," Davis said.
Neighbors are being told to stay inside.
Gardner is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated domestic assault.
Police said he also has a history of committing other violent crimes and is currently on probation for a drug-related charges.
Police said Gardner is likely on-foot somewhere in the immediate vicinity of the residence on W. 13th Street.
Gardner, 47, is a African-American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6-foot-5-inches tall and weighs 290 pounds.
If you have any information regarding Gardner's whereabouts, come into contact with him or notice any suspicious activity around your home, immediately call 911 or contact the Columbia Police Dept. at (931) 388-2727.
