A Columbia man is facing federal charges for shooting at a police officer earlier this month, according to a news release.

Jamal J. Gardner, 47, was charged on Thursday with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Don Cochran for the Middle District of Tennessee announced.

“As I have said many times, when a law enforcement officer in this district is assaulted, we will bring federal charges whenever possible,” Cochran said in a news release. “This was an extremely violent encounter and we are grateful that lives were not lost. We will hold this defendant accountable for his actions.”

According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia Police officer initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle matching the description of a report of a reckless driver on Saturday, Feb. 2.

As the officer approached the vehicle, he observed the driver holding a rifle and the driver immediately began firing at the officer.

As the officer took cover and returned fire, the driver, later identified as Gardner, fled into a nearby residence and continued firing at officers.

Gardner fired around 80 rounds, from at least four firearms, before escaping from the house.

Gardner surrendered to police on Feb. 8 in Detroit and is awaiting transfer back to Tennessee.

If convicted, Garner faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and up to life in prison.