COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Columbia Police say the man charged in the death of a 2-year-old was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.
Timothy Lee Brooks Jr., 26, was captured by Rutherford County Sheriff's Office deputies around 3:00 p.m. at a Lowe's in Murfreesboro. He is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. Officials from Maury County will pick him up there.
Brooks was wanted for felony murder and aggravated child neglect.
Police said they responded to a call about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a 2-year-old that was unresponsive. Police said the child was transported to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with life-threatening injuries. The child was pronounced dead at 6:20 a.m. Thursday. It was confirmed that the child suffered the life-threatening injuries while under Brooks' supervision.
Rutherford County officials said they received a tip Wednesday night that Brooks may be located in Rutherford County. Thursday afternoon, Deputy Joey Vann and Lt. Kenneth Barrett with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office spotted a vehicle matching the description of Brooks' car. They followed the vehicle into the Lowe's parking lot on Old Fort Parkway and arrested Brooks without incident, according to RCSO Public Information Officer Lisa Marchesoni.
