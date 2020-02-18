COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) – A Columbia family is getting answers about what happened to their loved one.
Paul ‘JR’ Hayward was found shot to death on the side of Highway 230 in Hickman County on December 27, 2015.
The next day Hayward’s car was discovered at a bar in Columbia.
Four people are now facing several charges including first degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.
“This happening with these people being arrested just kind of cuts right back through you again. It opens up the wound because you’re living through all the emotion again,” Cathy Pence, JR Hayward’s mother said.
Pence told News4 she would rather not know the names and faces of the suspects who the TBI said are responsible for her son’s murder.
The last four years have been difficult for her.
“You cry a lot. It hurts,” Pence said.
Investigators say JR had been the target of a planned robbery attempt.
“I still think he’s going to come through that door, throw his arms around you or call you on the phone,” Pence said.
This past summer, a big break happened in the case.
The family got a tip and told the TBI about it. That led to four people being charged.
“It’s the closest thing to any bit of glimpse of hope I’ve seen yet,” Cassie Shockley, JR Hayward’s sister said.
As the justice process starts, they know it could take years. During this, the family wants it to be about JR.
He was known for his humor and generosity. JR also has two sons who will never get to know him.
“You worry about other people forgetting. I run out of words and i find myself just saying I just miss him,” Shockley said.
Hayward’s mother shared a message for the suspects.
“I would say that God will always forgive them,” Pence said.
All four suspects are expected to be in court for an arraignment hearing at the end of March.
The family said they plan to be at every court hearing. They’re encouraging anyone who may know about the case to come forward and help them get closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.