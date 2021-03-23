COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - The investigation into Columbia Central's cheer coach ends in the indictment for theft of school funds and other charges.
Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of cheer coach Melissa Todd after the investigation revealed that $905.03 in school funds was personally used to pay for a family member's attendance at a cheer competition in Orlando, Florida.
The investigation also revealed that Todd could not account for $1,672.74 in cash collected during fundraisers and other sources.
Investigators also report that Todd intentionally concealed information connected to a $44,029.09 debt owed to Varsity Spirit for uniforms and cheer equipment.
Investigators said when Todd received bills for the $44,029.09 debt in 2019, the debt was concealed from investigators and the school in the following year in 2020.
Investigators added that "Todd could not provide a full accounting for the purchases. Columbia Central has since paid the amount owed to Varsity Spirit."
Todd was indicted on March 11 by the Maury County Grand Jury on one count of theft, one count of forgery, and one count of tampering with or fabricating evidence.
The full investigative report is provided by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.