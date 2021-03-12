NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in the country among both men and women.
The American Cancer Society recently just lowered the screening age for colon cancer from 50 to 45, and doctors say they’re seeing more young people diagnosed
Midstate man Thomas Phillips was diagnosed with colorectal cancer last year at age 41.
“It started in January. I had a colonoscopy scheduled and COVID hit and it got cancelled and I didn’t get one ‘till August,” he said.
Now on the road to recovery, Phillips saw the signs and knew he needed to get tested.
“Bleeding was my only symptom — I figured it was hemorrhoid or something,” he said.
But Thomas was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer, at four years younger than the recommended screening age.
Six chemo treatments later, he's doing much better.
“If the screening age was 40 and I had one sooner, I probably wouldn’t be in this,” Phillips said.
Dr. Cathy Eng with the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center says they’re seeing younger patients with colon cancer.
“Specifically, in rectal and left-sided colon carcinoma there’s an expected rise over the next decade of about 90 to 120 percent for those very young age groups,” Dr. Eng said.
The key? Recognizing symptoms early — and getting screened.
“Common symptoms are change in bowel habits, noticing blood or blood in your stool, rectal urgency, rectal pain,” Dr. Eng said. “Stage 1 through 3 — even though Stage 3 has lymph node involvement — you’re still able to be cured with surgery.”
She understands most people don’t want to get a colonoscopy but says they’re important for catching the cancer early.
“You have to understand if your colonoscopy is negative, you will not need another colonoscopy for another 5 to 10 years,” Dr. Eng said. “Any other type of screening is acceptable — just get screened.”
As for Thomas Phillips:
“I’d say anybody that’s willing to get one should be able to get one. No matter what their age.”
The Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center has programs and resources to provide support for cancer patients specifically between ages 20 and 45.
To learn more click here.
