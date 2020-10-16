Colorblind viewfinders in Tennessee help people see fall colors

A viewfinder program in Tennessee is helping those with colorblindness fully take in the breathtaking colors of the fall foliage.
Tennessee's Tourism Board installed more than a dozen color blind viewers across the state.
They're made to help those with red-green color blindness. Click here to see people looked through them for the first time.
To find the location of the color blind viewers, click here.
