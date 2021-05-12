NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline has impacted fuel deliveries to the Nashville International Airport, according to BNA officials.

These impacted deliveries are due to the Colonial Pipeline, which transports 45% of the East Coast’s fuel supply, is shut down due to a cyberattack. The shutdown happened Friday, and now, travelers are beginning to feel the impact.

BNA officials said the supply is much lower than during usual operations.

“Some airlines are tankering in fuel, and BNA has made a request through the FAA for all operators to so,” BNA spokesperson told News 4 on Wednesday.

BNA officials said that as of Wednesday, the shutdown had impacted no flights at BNA. BNA officials added they do not buy the fuel, so the “fuel supply levels are in the hands of the airlines and their fuel consortium.”

Travel is also being impacted at local gas stations where people have been seen hoarding fuel, and prices have increased locally.