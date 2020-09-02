NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman’s death is shedding light on colon cancer.
Boseman was just 43 when he passed away from the illness he had been battling for 4 years.
Doctors say more and more young people are being diagnosed.
News4 spoke with colon cancer survivor, Sonia Morris.
Morris was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer when she was 30.
“I had gone to the doctor three years prior for my diagnosis trying to figure out what’s wrong with me. The first symptom I noticed I had bloody stool and also my appetite decreased. I had abdominal pain and I had a lot of weight loss. It took 4 different doctors for somebody to actually listen to me and take me seriously to get screened and by that time I was stage III.
Dr. Cathy Eng is a professor at Vanderbilt’s cancer center and co-leader of the GI research program.
She says this illness must be taken seriously.
“It’s the second leading cause of cancer death for men and women combined.”
In the United States 50 is still the recommended age to have a colonoscopy, but the American Cancer Society reduced the age to 45.
That’s still much older than some of the cases doctors are seeing.
“Several individuals in my clinic are young. Much younger and very similar scenarios where they would not even think that they had metastatic colorectal cancer,” said Dr. Eng.
Those in the black communities, especially men, are also more likely to diagnosed and have a higher mortality rate.
Sonia went through 4 months of chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation.
She’s been cancer free since April of 2018.
“I’d rather do the prep for colonoscopy and be miserable for a few hours out of my day rather than going through treatment for colon cancer,” said Morris.
Dr. Eng said this is largely preventable from getting worse, but you have to get screened on time.
If you feel any symptoms that could be related advocate for yourself she advised you to talk to a doctor about having a colonoscopy.
For more information on colon cancer click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.