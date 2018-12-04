NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two semi trucks have collided, tying up traffic during the morning commute on Interstate 40.
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes near McCrory Lane in Bellevue.
Right now, only one lane is open to traffic in the area. Drivers should expect major delays.
According to the TDOT map, the wreck is not expected to be cleared until after 8 a.m.
It's not clear if either of the drivers were injured in the collision.
It's not clear if either of the drivers were injured in the collision.
