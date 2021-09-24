MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) – Law enforcement has released the name of suspect from the deadly mass shooting at Collierville Kroger on Thursday afternoon.

Police identified him as 29-year-old UK Thang. News 4 also found out police searched his home about two miles from the Collierville Kroger but would not reveal what they found.

Collierville police confirm a Nashville connection to the Collierville Kroger shooting. News4 has confirmed the accused killer’s car has Davidson County plates.

Around 1:30 p.m., police said 15 people were shot at the store on New Byhalia Road on Thursday. One of them, a woman identified as Olivia King died after being shot in the chest. Police told News 4 that 10 employees and 5 customers were injured during the shooting.

Many people inside the store had to hide in freezers and offices during the active shooter situation.

Collierville Police Department Chief Dale Lane spoke News 4 about the emotional state of his officers.

“We have broken hearts. Nobody wants to go into that scene. I promise you that,” Lane said. “You do what you have to do.”

Police said the shooter was a third-party vendor at Kroger. The big question still out there is why.