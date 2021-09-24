MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) – Law enforcement has released the name of suspect from the deadly mass shooting at Collierville Kroger on Thursday afternoon.
Police identified him as 29-year-old UK Thang. News 4 also found out police searched his home about two miles from the Collierville Kroger but would not reveal what they found.
Collierville police confirm a Nashville connection to the Collierville Kroger shooting. News4 has confirmed the accused killer’s car has Davidson County plates.
Around 1:30 p.m., police said 15 people were shot at the store on New Byhalia Road on Thursday. One of them, a woman identified as Olivia King died after being shot in the chest. Police told News 4 that 10 employees and 5 customers were injured during the shooting.
COLLIERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At least one person was killed and 15 others were injured after a shooting inside the Kroger on New Byhalia Road on …
Many people inside the store had to hide in freezers and offices during the active shooter situation.
Collierville Police Department Chief Dale Lane spoke News 4 about the emotional state of his officers.
“We have broken hearts. Nobody wants to go into that scene. I promise you that,” Lane said. “You do what you have to do.”
Police said the shooter was a third-party vendor at Kroger. The big question still out there is why.
