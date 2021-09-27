COLLIERVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Police in Collierville said the suspect in the Kroger shooting had been asked to leave his job on Thursday morning, the day of the shooting that killed one person and injured 14 other people.

Police identified the suspect from the deadly mass shooting at Collierville Kroger as 29-year-old UK Thang. News 4 also found out police searched his home about two miles from the Collierville Kroger but would not reveal what they found.

29-year-old identified as Kroger shooter that killed 1 and injured 15 COLLIERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At least one person was killed and 15 others were injured after a shooting inside the Kroger on New Byhalia Road on …

News4 has confirmed that the accused killer's car has Davidson County plates. On Friday, several cars were outside of Thang's parents' house in Antioch. Police said Thang moved to the area in the summer of 2020. He was a third-party vendor who worked inside Kroger.

Police said Olivia King died after being shot in the chest. Police told News 4 that ten employees and five customers were injured during the shooting. On Monday, police said four victims, all in stable condition, remain at Regional One Hospital.

Collierville PD confirm Nashville connection to Kroger shooting, Friend remembers victim Law enforcement has released the name of suspect from the deadly mass shooting at Collierville Kroger on Thursday afternoon.

The Town of Collierville met with Kroger officials on Monday to "discuss next steps involving an employee." Town officials will continue to meet this week to "discuss the re-opening process of the store."

"The Collierville Police Department is in the process of setting up critical stress debriefing for all employees involved in the incident. The Police Chaplains have been attending rolls calls and offering support as needed," police said in a release on Monday.

Collierville Police Department continues to work with local, state, and federal agencies on this investigation.