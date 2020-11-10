NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In just over a week, college students will be going on Thanksgiving break.
Colleges are coming up with its plans to keep students safe as they come back from break.
Universities are asking students to prepare now to be able to leave for the break.
At Vanderbilt, the school is asking students to limit the number of people they’re around before the break so they can still go home.
The campus will be closing to start winter break and get ready for the spring. When coming back, the university is telling students it is finalizing what it will be asking of students by mid-December.
Plans are being made on college campuses around the country.
News4 will break down what some of our other local colleges are telling students leaving for Thanksgiving beginning at News4 at 4.
