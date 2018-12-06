NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Just a little over 24 hours after Brightwood College announced it was closing its doors and displacing students and staff with little explanation, other colleges are stepping in to help the students impacted.
The Tennessee Higher Education Commission has set up a specific page on their website for students affected by Brightwood College's closure, which you can access here. The website has specifics on comparable programs and benefits for veterans.
Nashville State Community College
Nashville State Community College will be working with students looking to transfer in, and offering academic advising to those students.
"With six campus locations across Middle Tennessee, we are uniquely positioned to work with interested Brightwood College students," said Bryan Thomas, Associate Vice President for Extended Campuses at Nashville State.
Nashville State offers programs including Business Administration, Nursing, Occupational Therapy Assistant, and Paralegal Studies.
If you're a Brightwood College student and you're interested in learning about the transfer process to Nashville State, contact Bryan Thomas at bryan.thomas@nscc.edu or call (615) 353-3348 or contact the admissions office directly at (615) 353-3215 or email admissions@nscc.edu.
Western Governors University Tennessee Online
Former Brightwood College students who want to explore their options for admission to WGU Tennessee, which offers more than 60 degree programs in business, teacher education, information technology, and healthcare will receive special support with the transfer process.
“Many displaced are students are apt to feel frustrated, panicked and defeated,” said Dr. Kimberly Estep, chancellor of WGU Tennessee, the state-endorsed online university, “We advise them to use the holiday break to thoroughly explore their options and maintain their academic momentum so that their hard work doesn’t go to waste.”
The university is waiving the $65 application fee and discounting tuition for students’ first terms by $200.
Interested students are asked to contact Brightwood College to obtain their transcripts or the Tennessee Higher Education Commission if you're having trouble obtaining them. Then, contact a WGU enrollment counselor at 1 (855) 948-8495 for answers to questions about credit transfers, admissions requirements, financial aid, and more.
Prospective Brightwood College students are also eligible for a $200 tuition discount voucher, email wgutn@wgu.edu for details.
Tennessee College of Applied Technology Nashville
Tennessee College of Applied Technology Nashville is continuously enrolling new students and will be helping displaced Brightwood College students with the transfer process. Learn more here.
South College
South College is also reaching out to students displaced by Brightwood College's sudden closure. Students interested in applying to South College should contact Daniel Gunther, the Director of Admissions in Nashville, at 629-802-3000.
“The students at Brightwood College are committed to completing an educational program, and we will do all we can to help any students seeking to continue their education at South College,” Campus President Nick South said in a news release.
South College offers comparable degrees like medical assisting and electrical engineering technology.
Volunteer State Community College
Volunteer State has planned an information session for prospective students following Brightwood College's closure. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, December 13 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hampton Inn at Providence at 5001 Crossings Circle in Mt. Juliet. The college has also set up a web page for Brightwood and Virginia College students here. Coordinator of Public Relations and Marketing Eric Melcher said Volunteer State offered similar help when ITT Tech closed in 2016.
