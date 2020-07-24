MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - With many arts and athletic opportunities being cut due to COVID-19, many students are worried about their scholarships to go to college.
News 4 investigated this issue and found out mid-state colleges are working to make these opportunities equal for all students.
“So, we went to help the students in any way possible,” Middle Tennessee State University Undergraduate Admissions Director Linda Olsen said.
Olsen said she knows it’s a difficult time for high school and college students.
“It’s so sad to see our quiet empty campus. There’s so much life when the students come back,” she said.
Olsen said she knows not every high school senior will get a chance to sit in their art, music, or performing arts class this year. She talked about scholarship opportunities.
“Those programs will have other scholarships available to them, and I’m not sure they have even worked out what the details are,” Olsen said. “But it will be portfolio auditions.”
That means classroom attendance is not required to receive the funds.
“So, it’s not tied through their classroom performance specifically, but pieces that they can add and display and show through an audition, or portfolio demonstration,” Olsen said.
Olsen also told News 4 many schools are doing virtual tours for interested students. She said that’s a great way to learn more about the scholarship opportunities at each university.
“We can connect those students with the department so they can learn more about how they can get additional scholarship above and beyond the guaranteed scholarship,” Olsen said.
Olsen’s biggest tip is exploring all options when it comes to financial aid.
