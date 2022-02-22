SAVANNAH, GA (WSMV) – The Savannah Police Department announced on Wednesday they had located the missing college student and he is safe.
On Monday, police in Savannah, Georgia, put out a bulletin for 20-year-old Carson Jacobson, who is from Franklin, Tennessee. Jacobson is in Georgia attending the Savannah College of Art and Design.
Police said he disappeared on Monday from school and was last seen on Perry Lane wearing khaki pants and a burgundy shirt.
Carson has been located and is safe. https://t.co/PFi6QSg695— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) February 23, 2022
