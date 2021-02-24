NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Although colleges and universities are doing everything to mitigate COVID-19, some professors want to know why they’re not one of the groups next in line for the vaccine.
A lot of higher education employees were hoping that there would be some priority given to them when it came to the vaccine rollout.
Kent Syler, MTSU political science professor, thought higher education staff would be included in the state's COVID-19 vaccine phases like grade school teachers.
“They’re with a group of people that have had high instances of COVID and many of them wonder why they were left behind,” Syler said.
He says he understands why K-12 teachers were prioritized first, but says many of the times college students’ jobs are in environments where exposure levels are higher.
“So, they’re exposed by the nature of the lifestyle that many times they’ve got to lead in order to pay for college," he said. "So there are concerns of this group becoming infected."
The state says university and college staff members are prioritized according to their age and or health condition.
At Lipscomb University, Director of Health and Wellness Kevin Eidson says while the concern is there, he’s trusting the process.
“The plan is rolled out in a very systematic way to protect a lot of people and not just the community right here but it’s to look at the state as a whole,” Eidson said. “I certainly understand the concern of every staff and every faculty member and every student but the state has adopted a plan and we know it’s going to work very well and we’re going to get our vaccines when they say times up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.