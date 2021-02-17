NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - College campuses around Middle Tennessee have announced closings for Thursday.

Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro announced all classes – in person and online – were canceled on Thursday and Friday because of inclement weather. The MTSU campus will also be closed.

The only exception will be for operations essential to public safety and service to on-campus residents. Employees who provide essential services should contact their supervisors if they feel conditions are too hazardous for them to travel.

In Cookeville, all Tennessee Tech classes are canceled, and all university offices will be closed on Thursday.

Due to the challenges the campus community is facing with widespread power and internet outages, the university will not hold online classes on Thursday as well. A decision about Friday’s classes will be announced by 2 p.m. Thursday.

Austin Peay State University in Clarksville announced Tuesday it would continue remote operations on Wednesday and Thursday. An administrative closure will happen on Friday.

Non-essential facilities will be closed during this time. Course instruction through remote methods will continue. Students should check their D2L course sites and email for information or contact their instructors for remote assignments. If you experience power outages or internet disruptions, notify your instructor or supervisor. If widespread power outages occur, the university will provide additional information about campus operations.

The university will be close on Friday and classes are canceled. Only weather-essential personnel should report.

Tennessee State University in Nashville has operated on a virtual and remote platform all week because of the inclement weather. There is no word yet if this will continue Thursday. The TSU libraries and media centers will remain closed Wednesday and Thursday.

Click to view full list of delays and closings.