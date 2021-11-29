NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The winter season is just around the corner, and the return of that colder air means the return of potholes.
These hazardous holes can cause damage to your car and your wallet. 4WARN Meteorologist Stefano DiPietro explains how potholes even form and why we see so many when it gets colder outside.
With more frequent shots of cold air coming to Middle Tennessee, drivers will start to notice more potholes developing on our local roadways and interstates. The weather is a big player in causing potholes to pop up every winter.
With everyday traffic, going to and from work and school, that roadway will start to wear out, and cracks will develop along the surface. Then as we get different rounds of weather to come in, whether that be rain or snow that then melts, the water will seep through the cracks and pool under the roadway.
With more shots of cold air moving in, that water will freeze and expand under the surface. That will weaken the roadway further, but freezing doesn’t stay for long in the Midstate. Residents can see big swings between warm-ups and cool-downs so that ice will eventually melt and create a gap under the roadway. As traffic flow resumes, that roadway breaks down and gets damaged, creating a pothole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.