NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With a winter storm on the way and dangerously cold temperatures dropping across Middle Tennessee over the next several days, Metro Nashville Fire and Office of Emergency Management are warning people to get ready for any situation at home and on the roadways.
When it comes to protecting your home, Metro Fire officials are aware many people will try to add heat to their homes using an extra heat source like a fire place or space heater. They told NEWS4, everyone should check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.
MNFD gave these points to follow:
- Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.
- Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.
- Never use your oven to heat your home.
- Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
- Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters.
- Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room.
Fire officials say make sure all heating equipment and chimneys are cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional. Additionally a qualified professional should be the one to install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to local codes and manufacturer’s instructions.
For important safety information and weather updates, sign up for the Metro Emergency Alert & Notification System. (MEANS) It is free to download.
For those who need to drive during the wintry weather, officials say to take extra precautions and expect Freezing rain, sleet, black ice, fog and other hazards when driving.
Current road conditions can be found online on the TDOT Smartway Map, however officials say If weather reports indicate icy conditions, consider staying off the roads until they are clear.
Tips that may help if you get caught in areas of black ice:
- Keep your steering wheel straight. If you turn the wheel, you have a better chance of sliding and losing control of your vehicle.
- Do not brake. Braking causes the vehicle to slide, especially if you brake too hard.
- Take your foot off the accelerator to reduce speed. It is best to let the car stop on its own if you have enough room in front of you.
Many know to bring pets and other furry friends inside when the temperatures drop. More tips can be found at www.ready.gov/pets. Officials say after taking your pet outside, wipe dog’s paws after each trip outside. Ice-melting chemicals or rock salt can cause irritation, sickness or be fatal. And keep chemicals like antifreeze away from pets, they may find antifreeze is sweet, but it can be deadly.
Metro departments are expecting the possibility of power loss during the winter storm and say to prepare in advance. Officials say:
- Make a plan to check on neighbors if extreme cold or winter weather knocks out your power.
- Get the kids involved in preparing for power outages before winter weather: www.ready.gov/kids/know-the-facts/blackouts
- Power Outage tip: Dim the brightness in your cell phone settings to save battery life.
- NES Power Outage Center
Through the week, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management’s Emergency Support Unit (OEM ESU) will conduct cold patrols throughout the weekend to make sure people needing shelter can get out of the cold. Blankets, gloves, hand warmers and other care items will be given out to those who would like them.
Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter or other sheltering options will be open for people who want to get out of the cold and transportation can be arranged. People with pets are welcome at the Cold Weather Overflow Shelter.
For additional help, people can call the Nashville Fire Non-Emergency line at 615-862-8600.
