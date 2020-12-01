NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you need to get a COVID-19 test today, Metro's testing sites will have another delayed opening due to the cold weather.
Due to some potentially troublesome weather, we have adjusted the times for the three Community Assessment Centers this week.— NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) November 30, 2020
So far, the weather has not impacted any of our mobile testing events, also listed here. pic.twitter.com/nxf55vRkJI
All three Metro sites will open at 11 a.m. and close at 3 p.m..
Tomorrow and Thursday the sites will conduct testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..
Friday the testing sites are expected to return to their normal schedule of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..
For more information on Metro COVID-19 testing click here.
