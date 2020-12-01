NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you need to get a COVID-19 test today, Metro's testing sites will have another delayed opening due to the cold weather.

All three Metro sites will open at 11 a.m. and close at 3 p.m..

Tomorrow and Thursday the sites will conduct testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Friday the testing sites are expected to return to their normal schedule of 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..

