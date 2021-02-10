NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As many struggle through the COVID-19 pandemic, one nonprofit has stepped up its efforts even more to help the homeless community in Nashville.
Lisa wysocky executive director of colby’s army 11:29 “We had been out here every other week. And we’re now here weekly because the need is so great,” said Lisa Wysocky, executive director of Colby’s Army.
It’s that need that regularly brings Colby’s Army to the homeless community in Nashville.
“They’ve just fallen on hard times,” Wysocky said. “Some of them have mental illness. Some of them suffer from some addiction issues. But they’re still people.”
The nonprofit from Ashland City fills the need in more ways than one with the help of community partners.
“Anything you might need living in homelessness,” Wysocky said. “We also do referrals to organizations such as Mental Health Co-Op and Neighborhood Health.”
Colby’s Army has been doing this for 11 years. It all started after Wysocky’s son, who died in 2009, had experienced homelessness for a few months.
“When he passed away he had been homeless for the past six months of his life. One day I had picked him up and someone had given him a backpack. And he was so excited to have some way to carry his items,” she said. “We started by just giving backpacks and supplies and that’s expanded.”
Wysocky wants people to know that homelessness can happen to anyone.
“The most misunderstood thing about homelessness is people have a perception that they don’t want to work,” she said. “I guarantee you every person here wants a job, every person here wants to work. And maybe they’re not physically, or emotionally or cognitively able to do that right now.”
“We are trying to fill that gap. We’re trying to keep them comfortable and warm and fed and clothed until we can get them housed.”
Colby’s Army says in the last few months they’ve been able to get 11 people from this homeless community into housing.
If you would like to volunteer or give financially to help this non-profit give back to the homeless, you can visit their website or email them at info@colbyarmys.org
