Coin shortage impacting local Krogers

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The coin shortage could be impacting the way that you shop for groceries.
The Federal Reserve is reporting a coin shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shortage is impacting local grocery retailers such as Krogers.
Krogers said they are "implementing several creative solutions to minimize the impact to our customers."
When customers visited manned checkout lanes, they will have the ability to do the following items:
- Round up to support Zero Hunger, Zero Waste Foundation
- Pay with a form of payment other than cash
- Have their coin change loaded as credit toward their next purchase directly to their loyalty card
Anyone shopping using the self-checkout lanes will still receive coins.
The Zero Hunger, Zero Waste Foundation is a program that helps hunger relief efforts across the communities served by Krogers.
"We know this is an inconvenience for our customers and we appreciate their patience. The Treasury Department expects the shortage to diminish as more regions of the country reopen," Kroger said in a statement to News 4 on Monday.
