NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The coin shortage could be impacting the way that you shop for groceries.
The Federal Reserve is reporting a coin shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The flow of coins has slowed considerably with the economy closed and the U.S. treasury cut production back on coin production for worker safety.
With hundreds of stores across the U.S., Kroger has found it difficult to keep enough coins in stock.
"COVID keep presenting us with different challenges," Kroger Spokesperson Melissa Eads said.
Kroger said they are "implementing several creative solutions to minimize the impact to our customers."
When customers visited manned checkout lanes, they will have the ability to do the following items:
- Round up to support Zero Hunger, Zero Waste Foundation
- Pay with a form of payment other than cash
- Have their coin change loaded as credit toward their next purchase directly to their loyalty card
"Then, we will credit the Kroger plus card with the amount of change, and then they can use that on their next shopping visit basically be a credit sitting on their Kroger plus card for their next order," Eads said.
Anyone shopping using the self-checkout lanes will still receive coins.
The Zero Hunger, Zero Waste Foundation is a program that helps hunger relief efforts across the communities served by Krogers.
"We know this is an inconvenience for our customers and we appreciate their patience. The Treasury Department expects the shortage to diminish as more regions of the country reopen," Kroger said in a statement to News 4 on Monday.
The U.S. treasury is expected to ramp up production of coins in the near future.
