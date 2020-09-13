COFFEE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after a deadly shooting on Interstate 24 Sunday morning in Coffee County.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and is still on the run. Agents are also investigating multiple carjackings in surrounding counties that may be related.
The Coffee County Sheriff's Office says a carjacking happened on I-24 West at mile marker 97.
Agents are working on developing the suspect's description and will release it when they have details.
The interstate is shut down at mile marker 105 while authorities investigate. Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route toward Nashville and Murfreesboro.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
