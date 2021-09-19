ESTILL SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - The Coffee County Sheriff's Department investigates the shooting of a man and a woman on Friday afternoon.
Deputies were called to Clyde Vickers Road in Estill Springs around noon and found an unidentified man and woman dead.
Authorities are on the scene on Clyde Vickers Road and are still gathering evidence at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff's Office at 931-728-3591.
