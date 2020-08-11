COFFEE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Anyone who enters Coffee County Schools will be required to wear a mask.
The mask mandate will go into effect on Wednesday and all employees, students, and visitors must follow the guidelines. The guidelines are as follows:
- Masks shall be worn in all areas, including transportation, when individuals are not separated by at least six feet.
- If distancing is greater than six feet, the use of masks is at the discretion of school system personnel (ex: bus drivers, teachers, administration).
- Documentation will be required for mask medical exemptions.
- Mask use during extracurricular activities will be under the guidance of the governing body, such as TSSAA.
The announcement came after a decision by the Coffee County School Board meeting on Monday night.
"Every effort is being made to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff. Should a parent feel that their child cannot attend school under this requirement, the district will try to accommodate those students under the parent-choice virtual option," Coffee County Schools posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
Any parent seeking an application for the virtual option can pick them up at the Coffee County Schools central office in the Administrative Plaza.
Coffee County Schools said the mask guidelines "will be reviewed on a regular basis and continuance will be at the discretion of the Director of Schools."
"Coffee County Schools requests continued patience from our families and our community as we begin our school year in a safe and effective manner," Coffee County Schools posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.
