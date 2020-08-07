COFFEE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Due to a change in the trend of increasing active COVID-19 cases, Coffee County Schools has announced it will be moving to a hybrid schedule starting Wednesday, August 12.
According to the school district, students in Group A in the hybrid schedule will attend school on Monday's and Wednesday's, while students in Group B attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Exceptions to the schedule will be communicated to effected families.
Fridays will be "Distance Learning" days as no students report to school. Teachers will be communicating with families on what needs to be done during these days.
The hybrid schedule serves as part of the school district's reopening plan if Coffee County's COVID-19 positive case rate is above .5 percent. Once the rate drops below .5 percent for at least two consecutive weeks, the school district plans to move back to traditional learning.
The school district released the following statement on its Facebook page:
Barring a change in the trend of increasing active cases, Coffee County Schools is announcing a move to its hybrid schedule on Wednesday, August 12. Previous announcements have described the hybrid schedule and the letter that was released on July 30 is available under the link titled "Coffee County Schools COVID-19 Response" on the district website.
On the hybrid schedule, students in Group A will attend on Mondays and Wednesdays while students in Group B will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Exceptions to this schedule will be communicated to affected families. Fridays are Distance Learning days and no students report to school. Instructions on what needs to be done while students are at home will be communicated by the teacher of record in each class.
The active case rate in Coffee County has risen above the .5% threshold that was set in the Pathway to Re-entry 2020-2021. While the number is above that mark already, schools will remain on regular schedule through Tuesday, August 11 to monitor the case count. Please be aware that once a change is made the school district will remain on the hybrid schedule for an extended period of time. The case rate will have to remain below .5% for at least two consecutive weeks for the district to move back to the traditional schedule. Further communications will be available as the numbers change.
There is one exception to this rule for the district. North Coffee Elementary grades 3 - 5 will be on virtual/distance learning for the week of August 10 - 14 due to staffing issues. This communication has been delivered to the affected families by the teachers at that school. Grades K-2 at North Coffee will rejoin the district schedule. Coffee County Middle School will also rejoin the district schedule and students should report to school at regular times.
Thank you,
Charles Lawson
Director, Coffee County Schools
