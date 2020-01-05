MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - A 21-year-old man is behind bars after a child recently died.
The Coffee County Jail tells News4 21-year-old Gavin Clark has been charged with first degree murder and especially aggravated child abuse. His bond has been set at $2 million.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
