MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - The Coffee County Sherriff's Office captured two inmates who escaped from authorities last week during a work detail.
The Coffee County Sherriff's Office said on Friday afternoon, 25-year-old Nathaniel Henry and 32-year-old William Patrick escaped work detail at the Manchester Housing Authority.
On Sunday night, Patrick was found and taken into custody. On Monday morning, Coffee County Sherriff's Office captured Henry.
"We would like to thank the public for their help in locating these individuals," Coffee County Sherriff's Office posted on its Facebook page.
Update: 3/8/21 the last person, Nathaniel Andrew Henry has been located and apprehended this morning through information...Posted by Coffee County Sheriff's Department on Friday, March 5, 2021
Anyone with any information about their escape could call the Coffee County Sheriff's Department at
