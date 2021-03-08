25-year-old Nathaniel Henry

 25-year-old Nathaniel Henry

COFFEE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The search for an inmate in Coffee County continues after he escaped last week during a work detail. 

The Coffee County Sherriff's Office said on Friday, 25-year-old Nathaniel Henry and 32-year-old William Patrick escaped work detail at the Manchester Housing Authority during the afternoon. 

On Sunday night, Patrick was found and taken into custody, but Henry is still on the run. 

Officials say he was last seen wearing black and white striped jumpsuits, but he may have changed clothes since. They posted an update on social media that he may be inside the Lakewood Park Community. 

If anyone has seen these individuals please contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-728-9555 or your local authorities.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.