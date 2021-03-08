COFFEE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The search for an inmate in Coffee County continues after he escaped last week during a work detail.
The Coffee County Sherriff's Office said on Friday, 25-year-old Nathaniel Henry and 32-year-old William Patrick escaped work detail at the Manchester Housing Authority during the afternoon.
On Sunday night, Patrick was found and taken into custody, but Henry is still on the run.
Officials say he was last seen wearing black and white striped jumpsuits, but he may have changed clothes since. They posted an update on social media that he may be inside the Lakewood Park Community.
If anyone has seen these individuals please contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-728-9555 or your local authorities.
