Coffee County, TENN (WSMV) - A 27 year old male inmate at the Coffee County Jail died Saturday evening.
Staff members were informed that an inmate was in "medical distress" and performed CPR until the man was transported to Unity Medical Center where he died.
The District Attorney was notified and the TBI will be investigating his cause of death.
