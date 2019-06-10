MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott is now under investigation by the Tennessee Supreme Court's Board of Professional Responsibility.
Northcott made headlines in May after posting a series of Islamophobic comments on Facebook, saying things like the Islamic belief system is "evil" and that practicing Islam is "no different than being in the KKK."
On Friday, the state's Board of Professional Responsibility confirmed in a letter to The Center for American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), who filed a complaint about Northcott to the board, that they had opened an investigation into the District Attorney.
CAIR sent News4 the following statement after the investigation into Northcott was announced:
CAIR welcomes the state’s investigation into Northcott’s anti-Muslim prejudice and its impact on his ability to carry out the official duties of his office without discrimination or bias. His self-admitted hatred of Muslims and members of other minority communities is evidence enough that he cannot possibly act impartially.
Northcott came under more fire after a video from March 2018 surfaced in which Northcott said he does not prosecute domestic assaults involving same-sex spouses because he does not recognize their marriage. "There's no marriage to protect," Northcott says in the video.
News4 reached out to Northcott for comment about the investigation, but we have not heard back.
