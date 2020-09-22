FRANKFORT, MI (WSMV) - A 12-year-old from Manchester is missing after being swept off a pier into Lake Michigan, according to family members and the Benzie County Sheriff's Office.
Around 13 family members from Tennessee went to the Upper Michigan area on a fishing trip.
The family went to a beach in Frankfort on Monday.
Shonda Reedy, the child's aunt, took three children out on the North Pier when a large wave swept over it and swept them all into the inner waters of the pier. The pier sits about 4-5 feet above the water.
Reedy was able to rescue an 11-year-old and get them to a rock. The other child surfaced and was able to cling to the pier uprights. Lane Frame, 12, went under and never resurfaced. Frame's uncle was about 300 yards down the beach when the accident happened. He was able to rescue Shonda Reedy, who had gone back into the water to try to rescue the 12-year-old.
According to the sheriff's office, Frame was swept out further from the pier and was last seen disappearing under the water near the lighthouse pier.
The sheriff's office said multiple agencies searched for 9.5 hours on Monday for the 12-year-old. The search was unsuccessful due to terrible weather conditions. The search will resume on Wednesday when weather conditions will allow divers into the water. Authorities are now calling it a recovery operation.
