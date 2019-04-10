COFFEE COUNTY (WSMV) - A puppy is fighting for his life from Canine parvovirus, and the Coffee County Animal Control needs your help to save him.
Three dogs were picked up Wednesday as owner-surrenders, the owner told Animal Control that one of the pups had stomach issues and they agreed to take him in anyways and brought him straight to the vet.
The dog is at All Creatures and Animal Control needs donations to treat him. If you are willing to help, call All Creatures Vet at 931-723-0551 and ask to donate under Coffee County Animal Control's account.
