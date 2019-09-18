MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - A Coffee County couple has been arrested on aggravated child abuse and neglect charges, according to court documents.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrea Lynn Arthur and Alonzo Dewite Maxin on Tuesday after an investigation that began last month.
Deputies responded to 1483 Riddle Rd. on Aug. 20 in reference to a welfare check of a child, according to an affidavit.
Investigators made contact with Arthur and Maxin, who let them inside the home.
Once inside, deputies found eight children between the ages of 16 months and 10 years old.
Deputies said the living conditions at the home were deplorable. DCS removed the children, who appeared to be malnourished. The Vanderbilt care team evaluated some of the children.
Deputies said over the course of years the children have stated they have been severely beaten and there has been physical and psychological injuries. The children claimed to have been imprisoned, starved and engaged in continual mental abuse over the course of their lives.
According to the affidavit, Arthur and Maxin will be charged with eight individual counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect charges for each child in the home.
Stephanie Hicks, an aunt of children, sent News4 the following statement:
"The family and I would like to thank everyone involved in getting the kids the help they have so desperately needed for so long. These precious children have been through so very much in their short lives and we are hopeful that they will now finally be able to begin the process of healing in the aftermath of this situation. We cannot begin to understand what went wrong, or why Alonzo and Andrea made the awful choices they did that ultimately led to the children being found in such abhorrent conditions. The sheer magnitude of the mental, emotional and physical abuse these kids have lived through is hard to imagine and no child should ever be subjected to such treatment EVER.The thought of anyone, let alone flesh and blood family, harming their own children to such egregious extents is beyond comprehension. We hope and pray that justice will be served for the kids. We would be most appreciative if the privacy of the children and their caregivers be respected and for thoughts and prayers for all involved, especially the children, as we begin the process of navigating through this horrible situation."
