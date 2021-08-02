NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Sport climbing is making its way to Tokyo as one of the newest events in this year's Olympic Games.
To see what the sport is all about, News4's Cody Murphy went to the Crag Climbing Gym in Brentwood to give it a try.
First, a Lead Route Setter at the gym, Hayley Moran, broke down what the sport is all about.
"The biggest thing with a new climber is to try it all, feel it out and see what feels good to you," Moran said. "The wall is a puzzle, in what body position can i get myself in to get through these sequences."
After a crash course on climbing and some stretching, Cody finally strapped on his shoes and went for the wall.
"If you wanted to do something that is challenging, I would try this yellow one."
Jacob Hoppe is also a Route Setter at the Crag and says people are going to see some wild stuff this year.
"We're going to see a lot of flippy stuff, some jumps, a lot of coordinated moves, some 1,2,3's. We'll probably see some people go upside down at some point," Hoppe said.
"So we move our feet to higher so we can get as much reach as we can, from there in one fluid motion. Swing your body and jump. From there get your foot in so you can stop your spring," he continued.
Cody put his skills to the test and did surprisingly well!
However, he decided he'll let the Olympians keep shining at what they do best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.