NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Code Orange air quality alert remains in effect on Thursday because of the hazy conditions caused by the wildfires in the western part of the United States.

The haze is smoke from the wildfires in the western parts of the country and parts of northern Canada. The smoke is getting here because smoke rises into the upper parts of the atmosphere. It then gets picked up by upper-level winds and then gets blown across the country. Now it’s dipping far enough south that it’s having some impact on Middle Tennessee.

It’s causing the hazy look to the sky, but it’s also harming the air quality. It’s unhealthy for some, especially for those with heart and lung disease, older adults and well as small children. People in those groups should be limiting outdoor activities.