NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Coco's Italian Market is recalling over 16,000 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen meat products produced without federal inspection, the USDA announced Friday.

According to the USDA, the frozen Italian meatball, beef ravioli and pepperoni pizza items were made on various dates from January 2019 through July 2020. 

The following items are subject to recall:

  • 16-oz. clear plastic bags packages containing 4 pieces of "Coco's ITALIAN MARKET Fully Cooked Italian Meatballs" and a USDA mark of inspection represented on the label.
  • 15-oz. plastic-wrapped plastic covered containers containing "Coco's ITALIAN MARKET Take - n - Bake BEEF RAVIOLI WITH LUCIANA'S MARINARA SAUCE."
  • 16-in. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing "Coco's ITALIAN MARKET Take - n - Bake Hand Made Pepperoni Pizza" with a USDA mark of inspection represented on the pepperoni label.
  • 7-in. plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing "Coco's ITALIAN MARKET Take - n - Bake Hand Made Pepperoni Pizza" with a USDA mark of inspection represented on the pepperoni label.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions attributed to consuming these items. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider. 

The complete recall notice can be found here

