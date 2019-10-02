NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Community Oversight Board says it has received the documents it's been asking for from Metro Police.
The board held a special meeting Wednesday afternoon and invited police chief Steve Anderson, but he did not show up. Both sides have been at odds over the board's request for records.
In the past, the board has accused the police of not cooperating, while the police said the board's request was simply too large to handle.
