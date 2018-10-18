CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSMV) - Years and years of "flushable" wipes are to blame for clogging the water system in Charleston, South Carolina and causing a backup that took over a week to clean up.
Here's some more pictures of "flushable wipes" from recent years pic.twitter.com/PkOeflPIRJ— Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 15, 2018
According to NBC affiliate WCBD-TV, divers found mounds of flushed wipes and there are still wipes around the Plum Island facility due to the overflow.
A spokesperson for Charleston Water System told local TV outlets that divers had to go down a well 80 feet in raw sewage "with their bare hands and feel around in total darkness."
Here’s a few pics from the final dives we completed this morning. A diver gets ready to enter the 80 ft. deep wet well, a look at the surface where he entered, and a refreshing bleach bath after a nice long swim. Glad to report that we've returned to normal operation today. pic.twitter.com/aCHCc2nghP— Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 16, 2018
Experts say issues like this can be resolved by throwing wipes away versus flushing them, and that taxpayers end up footing the bill for these types of messes.
Charleston Water System is advising everyone to stop flushing wipes, even ones that are labeled flushable, as aging water systems are not able to handle large amounts of wipes, and that wipes do not break down as quickly as toilet paper does.
BREAKING NEWS! Our super-duper high tech lab folks just developed an incredible new space-age wipe that is truly "flushable" and GUARANTEED to break down before you even flush it. Find this innovative product in retail stores nationwide starting today! pic.twitter.com/OkYokHIFis— Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 17, 2018
Jonathan Walker, Director of Environmental Resources, runs our Plum Island Wastewater Treatment Plant. His entire staff, our Wastewater Collections team, and our valued contractors deserve a big HIGH 5 for working around the clock for days to clear the wipes from our pumps! pic.twitter.com/jkZlS9TH0d— Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 17, 2018
Also found inside the giant mound of wipes was a baseball and a giant piece of metal.
They also found a baseball and a big piece of metal. Don't flush stuff like this. Joking of course, but you should only flush #1, #2, and toilet paper. The photo looking down into a pool of wastewater shows many other non-flushables. We made this pic low-res for your benefit. pic.twitter.com/fInq5YWU5a— Charleston Water (@ChasWaterSystem) October 15, 2018
The Charleston Water System says they are finally back to normal operation, but they say that the best way to avoid this from happening again is to only flush "#1, #2, and toilet paper."
