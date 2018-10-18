Flushable Wipe Clog
Charleston Water System

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSMV) - Years and years of "flushable" wipes are to blame for clogging the water system in Charleston, South Carolina and causing a backup that took over a week to clean up.

According to NBC affiliate WCBD-TV, divers found mounds of flushed wipes and there are still wipes around the Plum Island facility due to the overflow.

A spokesperson for Charleston Water System told local TV outlets that divers had to go down a well 80 feet in raw sewage "with their bare hands and feel around in total darkness."

Experts say issues like this can be resolved by throwing wipes away versus flushing them, and that taxpayers end up footing the bill for these types of messes.

Charleston Water System is advising everyone to stop flushing wipes, even ones that are labeled flushable, as aging water systems are not able to handle large amounts of wipes, and that wipes do not break down as quickly as toilet paper does.

Also found inside the giant mound of wipes was a baseball and a giant piece of metal.

The Charleston Water System says they are finally back to normal operation, but they say that the best way to avoid this from happening again is to only flush "#1, #2, and toilet paper."

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

#Working4You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.