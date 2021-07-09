TRIGG COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - A riverboat that got stuck on a sandbar while on its way to Nashville will now have its passengers taken off the boat with the help of the Coast Guard this morning.
A spokesperson for the American Cruise Line said the effort to take the riverboat called American Jazz off the sandbar is taking longer than expected.
That's why they say passengers via tender will be taken off the boat and brought to Nashville where they can still participate in regularly scheduled events.
A riverboat is currently stuck on a sandbar in a lake in southwest Kentucky on Thursday afternoon.
"There remains no damage to the vessel, no pollution, and no other resulting areas of concern. American Cruise Lines has been operating in Lake Barkley for almost 10 years and while we regret this incident, we look forward to continuing to visit and explore the wonderful ports and communities along the Cumberland River with our small riverboats," Alexa Paolella, spokesperson for American Cruise Line, said in a statement to News4.
The American Jazz was heading from Memphis to Nashville as a part of the seven-night Music Cities Cruise. It has been stuck on the sandbar in Lake Barkley in Trigg County, Kentucky since Wednesday.
American Cruise Line said the capacity of the boat is less than 190.
