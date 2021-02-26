DYER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The bridge that goes over the Mississippi River in Dyer County has shut down after a barge struck into it.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says around 10:30 a.m., an unoccupied barge struck the bridge at the Missouri/Tennessee state line.
Both lanes were closed and traffic was stopped on both the Missouri and Tennessee sides of the bridge.
Officials say the Coast Guard is responding.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 for updates.
